JOHN ROBERT CUTRIGHT, 85, of Indian Harbor Beach, Fla., died peacefully following a brief illness, with his family at his side, on March 1, 2020, at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Fla. John was born 12/16/1934 to Jay Palmer and Artie Mae Duncan Cutright in Huntington, W.Va. He was a 1953 graduate of Huntington East High School and attended Marshall University. John worked for many years in the transportation industry, and he was a founding member of the KYOVA chapter of the Delta Nu Alpha Transportation fraternity. He was a member of the Wayne Lodge No. 18 of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons. John was also a member of the Satellite Beach Florida United Methodist Church and was baptized in the Atlantic Ocean. John was an avid sports fan and particularly fond of baseball, which he played for several teams throughout his childhood. He especially loved his Tampa Bay Rays and Marshall Thundering Herd in addition to supporting the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Lightning. John is survived by his wife of 63 years and 11 months, Nettye Byrd (Schaffer), who resides in Indian Harbor Beach, Florida. Additional survivors include his sister, Joann Evans of Indian Trail, N.C.; his children, Crystal Lynn Desrosiers of Winter Haven, Fla., Susan Ann (Woody) Singleton of Satellite Beach, Fla., John Duncan Cutright of Tulsa, Okla., and Robert Kelly Cutright of Apache Junction, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Satellite Beach United Methodist Church, 450 Lee Avenue, Satellite Beach, Fla., with Rev. Harry Holloman officiating. "T'was grace that brought us safe thus far, And grace will lead us home â€¦ " But, "Don't forget the highway."
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020