







JOHN T. LANDERS, 70, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born July 5, 1948, in Glouster, Ohio, to the late John and Mabel Landers. He was raised in Chesapeake, was a proud member of the Class of 1966 at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and graduated from Marshall University in 1970 with a BBA in Accounting. He was a certified public accountant for over 45 years and founding member of the accounting firm Landers and Landers AC. While at Marshall, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He served on the St. Joseph Invitational Tournament executive committee, the advisory board for the Marshall University HELP Center, the YMCA Foundation Board and the Cabell Huntington Hospital Board of Directors. He was a member of the Big Green, City Club, Gypsy Club, Appliance Golf League and Knights of Columbus. He umpired Little League baseball, and at one time or another, coached every youth sport his children played. He had a soft heart for strays of any kind and almost rescued one dog too many. He was an avid Marshall fan and supporter of both football and basketball. He was an extraordinary husband, father, brother, friend and mentor. John is survived by his wife, Cassie, to whom he was married 47 years, daughter, Katie Currin (husband Bryan and daughter Elizabeth), son, Tom (wife Anne and children Jack and Eleanor), son, Michael (wife Stephanie and puppy Lucy), surrogate daughter, Renee Stinnett, sisters, Marie Ward, Jane Jarvis and Barbara Knapp, and a great group of nieces and nephews. A celebration of John's life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Chesapeake. Interment will be held Saturday 1 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.klingelcarpenter.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Huntington or the Huntington YMCA. Published in The Herald-Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019