







JOHN THOMAS "JT" WILLIAMS, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in the Wyngate at Rivers Edge. He was born July 16, 1931, in Huntington, a son of the late Hoyt Luther and Lula Virginia Knuckle Williams. One sister, Betty Pauley, and one brother, Hoyt Williams, also preceded him in death. He attended Trinity Church of God and retired from Special Metals as a millwright in the roller mill. Survivors include his wife, Louise Slone Williams of Proctorville, Ohio; two daughters, Denise Combs and Tawnya Christian, both of Chesapeake, Ohio; two sons and daughters-in-law, John Thomas and Jenette Williams of Proctorville, Ohio, Darrell and LeAnn Williams of Naples, Fla.; five grandchildren, April Norman, Matthew Williams (Kathy), Tony Williams (Tara), Courtney Edgcomb (Robert), Shane Combs (Mandy); 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Ken Toler officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary