Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-4128
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Meade Station Church of God
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Meade Station Church of God
JOHN THOMPSON Jr. Obituary




JOHN THOMPSON JR., 77, of Ashland, husband of Patty Tufts Thompson, died Oct. 8 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was owner and operator of Thompson Excavating and a supervisor with Nick Dinalco. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 12, Meade Station Church of God; burial in Thompson Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 pm. Oct. 11 at the church. Arrangements are under director of Steen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Meade Station Church of God building fund. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019
