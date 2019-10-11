|
JOHN THOMPSON JR., 77, of Ashland, husband of Patty Tufts Thompson, died Oct. 8 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was owner and operator of Thompson Excavating and a supervisor with Nick Dinalco. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 12, Meade Station Church of God; burial in Thompson Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 pm. Oct. 11 at the church. Arrangements are under director of Steen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Meade Station Church of God building fund. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019