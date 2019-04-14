







JOHN W. POLLOM, age 70, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. John was born January 25, 1949, in Jefferson, Ky., son of the late John William and Margaret Isaac Pollom. He graduated from Louisville Male High School. John retired from Harrison Community Hospital in 2004. He most recently worked for the last ten years as the Director of Plant Operations and Safety with River Park Hospital in Huntington. He was a Volunteer Fireman and was a member of the E Squad. He was also a member of Masonic Ceredo Lodge AF&AM #32. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to fish, mostly bass fishing, and went to many estate sales where he looked for antiques. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him. John is survived by his wife, Kathy of Huntington, and her children, David Asa Gossett, Angela Gossett and Corey Trey Wilks, and her grandchildren, Marcus Gossett, Miya Barnes, Mysheia Barnes, Marquelle Barnes Jr., Adeline Wilks and Kennedy Wilks; one daughter, Amy Carney of Jewett, Ohio; sister, Mary Humm (Ron) of Kentucky; brother, Bob Pollom (Jan) of Indiana; grandchildren, Matthew Cromley, Gary Cromley and Tommy Carney. A Tribute to the life of John will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Medley officiating. Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, with Masonic Graveside rites presented by Ceredo Lodge AF&AM #32. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the funeral home. Memories of John may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary