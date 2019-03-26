|
|
|
JOHN WESLEY WALKER, 96, of Ashland, Kentucky, husband of Dorothy Lowe Walker, died Sunday at Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. He was a World War II Army veteran and retired from Armco Steel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Steen Funeral Home-Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum with military rites provided by Kenova American Legion Post 93. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019
