







JOHN WILLIAM CHANDLER, 90, passed away May 14, 2019, at The Village at Riverview, Barboursville, W.Va. He was born February 23, 1929, in Beaver, Ohio, the youngest son of the late John Henry and Nora Hayes Chandler. John was preceded in death by his wife, Cuza Phipps Chandler. They were high school sweethearts and were partners in life for 64 years. John is survived by daughter, Linda Lockhart of Marietta, Ga.; son, David Chandler (Cindy) of Huntington, W.Va.; daughter, Karen Chandler of Macon, Ga.; grandson, Chandler Lockhart of Washington, D.C.; grandson, Brandon Lockhart of Seattle, Washington; grandson, Tyler Chandler (Melissa) of Gastonia, N.C.; granddaughter, Whitney Chandler of Huntington; and great-grandson, Theo Chandler of Gastonia, N.C. John was one of the founders of Chandler's Plywood Products Inc., where he served as owner, Past President and Past Chairman of the Board for over 60 years. John worked alongside his four brothers to build a corporation that was a pioneer in the mass production of quality custom cabinetry. John served as the National Director of the National Kitchen and Bath Association and was active on various committees representing wholesale kitchen and bath distributors. In addition to his business career, John was active in numerous organizations and civic programs. He was Past Master of Crescent Lodge #32, AF&AM, 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason, Past Director Shriner Jesters, Director Emeritus West Virginia DeMolay Foundation, Past President of Little League #1, Past Director of Cammack Children's Center, Past President Boys DeMolay Camp and Past Potentate of Beni Kedem Shrine Temple. One of John's passions was collecting and restoring antique Chandler Automobiles. He was Past President of the Huntington Antique Car Club. He fostered his interest in history through his memberships with the Wayne County, W.Va., Genealogical Society and the Beaver Valley Historical Society. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scottish Rite Foundation, PO Box 294, Huntington, WV 25701 in support of the Marshall University Childhood Language Clinic. The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the caring staff at The Village at Riverview. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 17, 2019