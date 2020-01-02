|
JOHNNIE FRANK PATTERSON, 88, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., departed this life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 13, 1931, in Alcoa, Tenn., the daughter of the late Bright and Carrie Cearley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Patterson Sr.; one grandson, Matthew Patterson; two sisters, Helen Woody and Lena Seabolt; and two brothers, Rufus and G.B. Cearley. Johnnie was a homemaker. She was an accomplished seamstress and was employed at the garment factory for many years. Johnnie enjoyed knitting and was an outstanding cook. She loved little children and babies. Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Judy Hunter; one son, Herman Patterson Jr.; and one grandchild, Emily Patterson. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Freeman Funeral Home with Rodney Spears officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to Dignity Hospice of Chapmanville, P.O. Box 4304, Chapmanville, WV 25508. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020