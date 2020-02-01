|
JOHNNIE LEE WILSON, 55, of Ona, passed away January 30, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born March 5, 1964, in Huntington, a son of the late Lonnie and Dorothy Grubb Wilson. He is survived by four daughters, Davota and Larry Lowe of Huntington, Jonisha Wilson and Josh Chapman of Tampa, Fla., Rhani Damron of Huntington, and Merrissa Wilson of Huntington; one son, Johnnie Lee Wilson II of Huntington; two sisters, Drema and Jimmy Watts of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Deborah Freeman of Huntington; brothers, Lonnie and Dreama Wilson of Branchland, and Ronnie Wilson and Scott McSweeney of Ona; four grandchildren, Gavyn Lowe, Dylan Lowe, Payson Lowe and Desmond Damron. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Lonnie Wilson. Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020