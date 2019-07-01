







JOHNNIE ZORNES JR., 86, of Huntington, went to meet his Savior on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Services will be held Tuesday, July 2, at Chapman's Mortuary in Huntington. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 3 p.m. Committal service will be held at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Huddy, Ky., on Wednesday, July 3, at 11 a.m. Pastor Mike York will be officiating the services. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Merrell Zornes; and brother, Jerry Zornes. Johnnie was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during the Korean Conflict. Johnnie worked for the Norfolk and Western Railroad as a conductor and brakeman until 1980 when he retired due to injury. He and his wife were members of the Williamson Wesleyan Church where Johnnie served on the church board and as song leader. Johnnie and Mildred moved to Huntington in 2006 where they attended the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. Johnnie is survived by his wife, Mildred Zornes; his three children, Joni Zornes of Cedar Hill, Texas, Frankie (Roy) Varney of Berea, Ky., and Jerry (Katrina) Zornes of Huntington; grandchildren, Johnathan Zornes, Jeremy (Leigh Anne) Zornes, Timothy (Tiffany) Diamond, Dr. Trey Cole, Nicholas, Riley and Harrison Zornes; and great-grandchildren, Ethan and Bentley Diamond. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 1, 2019