Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home
Louisa, KY
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Spring Hill Cemetery
Huntington, WV
View Map
JOHNNY CRABTREE


1940 - 2019
JOHNNY CRABTREE Obituary

JOHNNY CRABTREE, 79, of Fort Gay, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019. Johnny was born July 15, 1940, in Fort Gay, W.Va., to the late William and Eloise Webb Crabtree. Johnny was a graduate of Marshall University and owned many businesses in the area. He was a member of Huntington Masonic Lodge No. 53 AF&AM. Johnny is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Carol" Crabtree; his son and daughter-in-law, Karl Allen and Kim Crabtree; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Tom Kearns; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be noon Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va., with Brother Tim Preston officiating. A procession will leave Young Funeral Home on Saturday at 11 a.m. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Crabtree and his family.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
