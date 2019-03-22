







JOHNNY LEE CHAPMAN, 70, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1948, in Cabell County, a son of the late Junior and Lillie Faye Conrad Chapman. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Dale "Chappy" Chapman. He was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1967. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He is survived by two sisters, Betty Lucas (Phil) and Kay Chapman; one brother, Steve Chapman; three nephews, Tracy Chapman, Jason Lucas (Mary) and Justin Lucas (Kilo); one niece, Tara Arrington (Matt); four great-nephews, Ben Lucas, Jake Lucas, Heath Lucas and Tristyn Arrington; two great-nieces, Lilly Lucas and Madisyn Arrington and one sister-in-law, Gerri Chapman. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Rev. Gilbert Junior Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary