Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Services
JOHNNY RAY RIDDLE


1949 - 2019
JOHNNY RAY RIDDLE Obituary

JOHNNY RAY RIDDLE, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away December 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born March 28, 1949, in Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Elmer Alvis Riddle and Beatrice Bias Riddle. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Helen Reynolds Riddle; three brothers, Willis, Eddie Row and Tom Riddle; two sisters, Faye Jobe and Evelyn Hunt. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Black Riddle; one son and his fiancee, John Bradley Riddle and Jennifer; stepdaughter and her husband, Amee and Bo Puskas; stepchildren, Shannon and Matthew; one brother, Wayne Riddle; grandchildren, Sarah Riddle, Jacob Riddle, Lawson Riddle and 11 other grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Alan Martin. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
