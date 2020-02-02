|
JONATHAN EDWARD PORTER, 46, of Branchland, W.Va., left this Earth for his peaceful, heavenly home on January 25, 2020. Jonathan was born to George and Karen Porter on February 23, 1973. He graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1991 as valedictorian of his class. Jonathan graduated summa cum laude from Marshall University, earning his B.A. in English in 1995 and his M.A. in English in 2000. Jonathan earned his Juris Doctorate of Law from Washington and Lee University in 2005 where he received the Benedum Academic Scholarship and was a member of the Order of the Coif for outstanding achievements in the field of law. He was a member of the WV Bar Association and of the United States District Courts for the Southern and Northern Districts of WV. In his career, he was employed with the firm of Huddleston Bolen, with the WV State Attorney General's Office, the WV Office of Administrative Hearings and most recently as a public defender for Lincoln County. He was an active member of Pea Ridge Baptist Church. Jonathan was a brilliant man who had a way with words that was unmatched, demanding the attention and respect of his listeners. It was impossible to have a conversation with him without emerging a more well-rounded individual. His beguiling wit was only matched by his generosity. Most people who knew Jonathan can think of at least one part of themselves that was influenced and shaped by him, a little piece of himself given to all those he knew. He had a passion for music, movies, TV and literature and a love for sharing them with others. He was a talented pianist, sharing his love of classical and contemporary pieces for a treasured few. Jonathan had a great sense of adventure; he traveled across the entire country from Maine to California with family and friends, creating some of his most cherished memories. However, his favorite journey was the country road that led him to his beloved home, his favorite place to be. Jonathan was a loving father to three children whom he loved unconditionally and with unmatched fervor. His memory will forever live on in the daily actions of his children and his beloved nieces and nephews, whose personalities and sense of self were irrevocably influenced by him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chauncey and Opal Lucas and Beulah and Willis Porter, all of Branchland, W.Va.; his uncles, Chauncey "Bud" Lucas, Okey "Dwayne" Lucas, Jennings "Dale" Lucas, James Lucas, Allen Lucas and Donald Martens; and his aunt, Esther Martens. Jonathan is survived by his devoted parents, Karen and George Porter; his sister, Susan Little, along with Susan's husband, Michael, and their children, Gabriel, Reed and Claire; the love of his life, Rebecca Porter, and their children, Erin Dial, Zachary Dial and Samuel Porter; his cousin, whom he considered a sister, Kimberly Lucas Day; his aunts and uncles, Sharon and Ron Lucas, Roger and Billie Lucas, Fred and Jeanie Lucas, Lula Lucas, Peggy Lucas, Carol Lucas, Patsy Lucas; and many cherished cousins. His loss is greatly mourned by his survived as well as a long list of family and friends who have all been touched by his presence in their lives. His gentle demeanor and unconditional love remained constant to all those he knew. His appreciation for the fine details in life â€" the beauty of nature, expertly written song lyrics, thoughtfully written cards, a simple home-cooked meal with family â€" is admirable, and we can all take a page from his book to slow down and enjoy the little moments. Funeral services will be held at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin, W.Va., at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, with Pastor Dan Londeree officiating. Visitation for friends and family will also be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, between 4 and 6 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.