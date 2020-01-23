|
JORENE SPAULDING (nee: Stepp), 82 of Lebanon, Ohio, died Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born to Milard and Opal (nee: Chapman) Stepp on December 13, 1937 in Beauty, Ky. Jorene was a graduate of Warfield High School in Kentucky in 1957, she went on to meet the love of her life, Jesse James Spaulding. She became a Pastor's wife and devoted herself to the church for many years. Jorene also helped run Spaulding's Carpets. Jorene was committed to her faith and her prayer to her family was that they develop a personal relationship with the Lord. Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Jesse James Spaulding, daughter Mia Spaulding, son-in-law Barry Hoffman and five sisters. Jorene is survived by her three sons, William Spaulding, Terry (Katherine) Spaulding and Timothy (Phyllis) Spaulding, two daughters, Tawna (Greg) Darling and Barbara Hoffman, fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 24 at noon in the chapel at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020