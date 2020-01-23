Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
chapel at Highland Memorial Gardens
South Point, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JORENE SPAULDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JORENE SPAULDING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JORENE SPAULDING Obituary

JORENE SPAULDING (nee: Stepp), 82 of Lebanon, Ohio, died Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born to Milard and Opal (nee: Chapman) Stepp on December 13, 1937 in Beauty, Ky. Jorene was a graduate of Warfield High School in Kentucky in 1957, she went on to meet the love of her life, Jesse James Spaulding. She became a Pastor's wife and devoted herself to the church for many years. Jorene also helped run Spaulding's Carpets. Jorene was committed to her faith and her prayer to her family was that they develop a personal relationship with the Lord. Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Jesse James Spaulding, daughter Mia Spaulding, son-in-law Barry Hoffman and five sisters. Jorene is survived by her three sons, William Spaulding, Terry (Katherine) Spaulding and Timothy (Phyllis) Spaulding, two daughters, Tawna (Greg) Darling and Barbara Hoffman, fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 24 at noon in the chapel at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JORENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -