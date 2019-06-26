The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
JOSEPH BRENT BARNETT


JOSEPH BRENT BARNETT
JOSEPH BRENT BARNETT Obituary




JOSEPH BRENT BARNETT, 54, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., passed away June 23, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 3, 1964, in Milton, a son of Laura B. Lewis Barnett and the late John S. Barnett. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Barnett Jr. and Dana Barnett. He is also survived by his brother, Philip Barnett. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 26, 2019
