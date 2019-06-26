|
|
JOSEPH BRENT BARNETT, 54, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., passed away June 23, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 3, 1964, in Milton, a son of Laura B. Lewis Barnett and the late John S. Barnett. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Barnett Jr. and Dana Barnett. He is also survived by his brother, Philip Barnett. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 26, 2019