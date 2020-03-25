|
|
JOSEPH DWANE BAILEY, 57, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. He was born June 2, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Benford and Leona Bailey. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene Bailey and Jack Caynor, and his sister, Shelia Marcum. Joe leaves behind his beloved children, Susanna Steele of Flatwoods, Ky., Kelly Wilburn of Charleston, S.C., Joseph Bailey II of Salt Rock, W.Va., and Terry Carroll of Barboursville, W.Va.; his cherished grandchildren, Brenna, Luke, Gentry, Ava, Cayleigh and Cody. He is also survived by his sisters, Pam Taylor and Trenna Carter of Barboursville, W.Va.; brothers, Jimmy Bailey of Ona, W.Va., and Sam Bailey of Kentucky; his significant other, Beth Nichols; and a host of nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020