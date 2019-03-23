|
REV. JOSEPH FRANCIS WILLIAM WALLACE SR., of Ashland, husband of Lena Idella Walters Wallace, died March 19. He was an ordained Elder in the United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Bear Creek United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice or to Melrose United Methodist Church, PO Box 384, Worthington, KY 41183. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
