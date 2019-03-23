Home

REV. JOSEPH FRANCIS WILLIAM WALLACE SR., of Ashland, husband of Lena Idella Walters Wallace, died March 19. He was an ordained Elder in the United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Bear Creek United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice or to Melrose United Methodist Church, PO Box 384, Worthington, KY 41183. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
