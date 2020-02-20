|
JOSEPH ISAIAH MOREHOUSE, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Charles Mayes and Pastor Randy Jeffers officiating. Military rites and burial will follow at Beale Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday after 1 p.m. He was born February 20, 1927, in Lesage, W.Va., the son of the late William Henry Morehouse and Lillie Herrenkohl Morehouse. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Withers Morehouse, son, Daniel Joseph Morehouse, sisters, Gretchen Shepherd, Ruth McComas Smith Morehouse, Mary Dean Carson and Margaret Payne, and brothers, Isaac Herrenkohl, Jack Morehouse and Paul Morehouse. Joe was a WWII U.S. Army veteran and was retired with 30 years of service with the Huntington Fire Department. He was a member of Cox Landing United Methodist Church, VFW Post 9738 and Gideons International where he was dedicated to telling people about Jesus and distributing copies of the Bible free to all. Joe loved his Lord, his family, friends, country, fishing and storytelling. His stories often contained a message and never failed to provide amusement and enjoyment. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Morehouse, extended family and a host of lifelong friends. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020