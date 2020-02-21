Home

JOSEPH LEROY McGLONE

JOSEPH LEROY McGLONE Obituary

JOSEPH LEROY McGLONE, 73, of Argillite, Ky., husband of Deloris Hutchinson McGlone, died Feb. 19 at home. He was a farmer, cattleman and independent brick mason and a maintenance supervisor for Boyd County schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 22, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfunerlahome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020
