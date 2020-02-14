|
JOSEPH PANZERA JR., 95, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Joe was born in Red Jacket, Mingo County, the son of the late Giuseppe and Anna Genoese Panzera, who originated from Motta San Giovanni, Italy. He was raised in McDowell County, moved to Belfry, Ky., where he graduated high school, went to work in Hagerstown, Md., on a deferment for Fairchild Aircraft, then to Akron, Ohio, at Firestone Tire and Keebbe Co. Joe then joined the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving as an upper turret gunner on the B-17 Flying Fortress until he was discharged in 1945. Upon his service completion, he made his way to Wheeling, W.Va., where he graduated from Wheeling Barber College. Joe started his professional career as a barber in 1948, working at the Daniel Boone Hotel, Charleston, before buying the Drive-In Barber Shop, Kanawha City, W.Va., in 1956, where he worked, owned and operated that business for 50 years. He loved the Big Band Era music, playing the violin and golf. Joe was a family man at heart. The people who know him, knew he would do anything he could for them. He was loved by many people. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Lena Romeo Panzera; son Joseph Panzera III; grandson Joseph Panzera, IV; and brothers Mel and Pete Panzera. He is survived by his two children, daughter Mary Ann Panzera Walsh (David W.) of Huntington and son Philip Panzera of Charleston; three grandchildren, Amy Thomas (Randy) of Spencer, W.Va., David Joseph Walsh (Julie) of South Point, Ohio and Lennie Panzera of Charleston; four great-grandchildren, Italia Panzera Bell, daughter of Lennie Panzera, Jackson Thomas, son of Amy and Randy Thomas, Zane and Zoey Walsh, son and daughter of D.J. Walsh. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15 at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, Kanawha City, with Rev. Father Jose Manuel Escalante officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 14 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in memory of Joe to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements.