JOSEPH "JOE" "POP POP" ODELL CHAFIN, 81, born November 30, 1937, was called to heaven on August 27, 2019, where he died peacefully at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born to Charles and Sarah Chafin of Hamilin, West Virginia, and retired after a successful career with ILGWU. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Betty Jean Chafin, his sister, Sue Chafin, and brother, Jack Chafin, as well as his four sons, Charles Eugene Chafin, his wife (Toni), Brian Keith Chafin, his wife (Helen), Joseph O. Chafin, Ralph John Chafin, his wife (Tina); two stepsons, Marc Lee Mullins, his wife (Jeanne Ann Mullins), Eric K. Mullins, his wife (Angie Mullins); his grandchildren, Melanie Petra Gilstrap, Sabrina Regina Chafin, Joshua Claus Chafin, Hope Weaver, Mariana Chafin, Tina Marie Sabater, Michael Chafin, Amber Chafin, Cody Chafin, Morgan Chafin, Jordan Chafin, Miranda Lea Mullins Turley, Brandi Enjoli Spurlock, Jarrod Lee Mullins, Dusti Shea Mullins; and many great-grandchildren. At his request, he donated his body to Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University Human Gift Registry; there is no visitation nor funeral services at this time.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019