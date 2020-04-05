|
|
JOSEPH ROY PLYBON, 35, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home. He was born January 10, 1985, to the late Geneva Gene Plybon. He graduated from Huntington High School. He was employed by Service Master. When Joey was four years old, he started martial arts and eventually earned a 5th degree black belt. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mabel A. Plybon. Survivors include his daughter, Lakayla Paige Ross; Amy Ross, her mother; three brothers, Todd (Sara) Maynard, Chad Maynard and Shawn Brammer; two sisters, Kayla Maynard and Annika (Ryan) Turvey; his uncle and godfather, Donald Tripplett; uncle, Mike (Christa) Plybon; and aunts, Billie Lynn Young and Linda Brammer. In accordance with the CDC's guidelines, ten people will be admitted at a time and we ask you observe social distancing while expressing your condolences during visitation. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Private family services will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020