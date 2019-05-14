Home

JOSIE "MYRTLE" HAYES, 99, of Ashland, widow of Clyde W. Hayes, died May 8 in Lexington, Ky. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment will follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Unity Baptist Church, 2320 29th St., Ashland, KY 41101. Please specify Music Ministry. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 14, 2019
