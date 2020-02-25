|
JOYCE ANN ROBERTSON age 87, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Robertson was born in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Margaret and Oscar Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thelmer and her grandson Jordan. She is survived by her son Rodney Robertson of Myrtle Beach, daughter Lisa Robertson and husband Mike Gibson, grandchildren Misty Connell, Justin and Andrew Robertson and Jonathan Dingess, eight great-grandchildren, a sister Ina Jean Smith of Virginia and several nephews. A graveside service took place at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel handled arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020