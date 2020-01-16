The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary
328 6TH AVE
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Huntington, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE GAIL LEWIS


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE GAIL LEWIS Obituary

JOYCE GAIL LEWIS, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Gail was born in Huntington, W.Va., on December 27, 1943, to the late Joy and Nicholas J. Tweel. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Nina Lynn Callen. Gail is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebeca and Byron Qualls of Branchburg, N.J.; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Melissa Lewis of Liberty Township, Ohio; a grandson, Tad Lewis; and a niece, Moni Lynn Wood of Marina Del Rey, Calif. Gail was a Latin and Spanish teacher at Cabell Midland High School, where she taught until the spring of 2019. Teaching was her life, and she cared for her students and friends like they were family. Gail also enjoyed gardening and was devoted to her pet cats; she volunteered her time to help many stray cats. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington, with inurnment to follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to an animal rescue charity organization of the donor's choosing.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now