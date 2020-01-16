|
JOYCE GAIL LEWIS, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Gail was born in Huntington, W.Va., on December 27, 1943, to the late Joy and Nicholas J. Tweel. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Nina Lynn Callen. Gail is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebeca and Byron Qualls of Branchburg, N.J.; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Melissa Lewis of Liberty Township, Ohio; a grandson, Tad Lewis; and a niece, Moni Lynn Wood of Marina Del Rey, Calif. Gail was a Latin and Spanish teacher at Cabell Midland High School, where she taught until the spring of 2019. Teaching was her life, and she cared for her students and friends like they were family. Gail also enjoyed gardening and was devoted to her pet cats; she volunteered her time to help many stray cats. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington, with inurnment to follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to an animal rescue charity organization of the donor's choosing.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020