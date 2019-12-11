Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
JOYCE L. BENNETT


1935 - 2019
JOYCE L. BENNETT Obituary

JOYCE L. BENNETT, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Charlotte, N.C., passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Wyngate at Rivers Edge. She was born on March 24, 1935, in Kermit, W.Va., a daughter of the late Everett Zeek and Marie Stepp Zeek. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bennett, three sisters and one brother. She is survived by two daughters, Maria Heuzen of Charlotte, N.C., and Robin Lester of Ocala, Fla.; one son, Jim Lester of Proctorville, Ohio; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Nichols; two great-grandchildren, Elycia and Ezekiel Nichols; two sisters, Shirley Linville and Debbie Marcum, both of Kermit, W.Va.; one brother, Chuckie Zeek of Kermit, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bennett was a retired inventory clerk from RCA. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
