Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
View Map
Burial
Following Services
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
Barboursville, WV
View Map
JOYCE MARLENE ADKINS


1934 - 2019
JOYCE MARLENE ADKINS Obituary




JOYCE MARLENE ADKINS, 84, of Huntington, beloved wife of Raleigh Gerald Adkins, died March 20 at home. She was born May 22, 1934, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Barney and Thelma Aldridge Ross. Joyce was a retired secretary with the Wayne County School System and spent several years in Washington, D.C., working as a stenographer for the FBI. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jackie Ross. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years; daughters, Laura Adkins and Tammy (Allen) Burner; two brothers, Bernard Ross and Ronald Ross; one special sister-in-law, Janice Michael; and two grandsons, David (Lindsay) Burner and Scott Burner. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel in Huntington with Jamie Bailey officiating. Visitation will start at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
