JOYCE MILLER NASH, 96, of Ashland, widow of Richard Thomas Nash, died Jan. 25 in the Lantern at Morning Pointe. She was a retired teacher and principal at Holy Family Catholic School. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 30, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church Window Fund, 1600 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101 or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
