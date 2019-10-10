Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
JUANITA B. EDMUNDS, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born May 30, 1928, in Lawrence County, Ohio, to the late Harold and Anna Freeman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Edmunds; three sisters, Leona Hysell, Judy Smoot and Shirley Fetty; two brothers, Leslie Freeman and Butch Freeman. She is survived by many family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted by 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Brady Lipscomb. Burial will follow at Barker Ridge Cemetery, Milton, W.Va. Visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
