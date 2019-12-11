|
JUANITA MAE "CRICKET" HENRY, 72, of Glenwood, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born on May 7, 1947, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Garland Leonard Holley and Helen Lona Meadows Holley. She is also preceded in death by her twin brothers, Sunny Boy and David, and one sister, Shirley Ann Jeffers. She loved to square dance with her loving husband, Bobby Gene Henry; one son, Jeremy Henry; one sister, Lona Jean McGuffin; two brothers, Garland "June" Holley (Katie) and Mike "Dickie" Holley (Sheila); one brother-in-law, Emmitt Jeffers; special nephew, Robbie Holley; great-great-nephew, "Little Man" Carson; and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will follow in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019