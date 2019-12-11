The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUANITA HENRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUANITA MAE "CRICKET" HENRY


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUANITA MAE "CRICKET" HENRY Obituary

JUANITA MAE "CRICKET" HENRY, 72, of Glenwood, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born on May 7, 1947, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Garland Leonard Holley and Helen Lona Meadows Holley. She is also preceded in death by her twin brothers, Sunny Boy and David, and one sister, Shirley Ann Jeffers. She loved to square dance with her loving husband, Bobby Gene Henry; one son, Jeremy Henry; one sister, Lona Jean McGuffin; two brothers, Garland "June" Holley (Katie) and Mike "Dickie" Holley (Sheila); one brother-in-law, Emmitt Jeffers; special nephew, Robbie Holley; great-great-nephew, "Little Man" Carson; and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will follow in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUANITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now