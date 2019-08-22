|
JUANITA STEPHENS, 89, of Ashland, widow of Joe Arnett and Ollie Stephens, died August 20. She was a bookkeeper and secretary at Ashland Acoustical and VanBibber Ceilings and Floor, Jim Moore Architectural Services, and Hope's Dry Cleaners. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019