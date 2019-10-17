|
|
JUANITA SUE PARSONS, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born December 22, 1965, in Weston, West Virginia, the daughter of Earl Bayless and the late Norma Richards Peters. She was the Director of Accounts Payable and Staff Development for Marshall University. She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and served as an adviser for the local Marshall University chapter. In addition to her career, Juanita enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles. She was also an avid WWE and sports fan. Juanita is survived by her husband, James Calvin "Jim" Parsons of Huntington; daughter, Danielle Denae Ocheltree Stewart (Josh) of Lucasville, Ohio; father, Earl Bayless (Cliota) of Weston, W.Va.; as well as a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 6 p.m. The family will receive friends two hours prior to services at the mortuary. The family requests that guests may wear purple to honor Juanita's memory. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019