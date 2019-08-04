Home

JUDIE CAROL FORTNER, 72, of Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Elder Roger Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at the John Napier Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born on Sept. 20, 1946, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Jay and Lucille Harvey Fortner. Judie previously worked for National Steel in Huntington and was also a homemaker. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed planting flowers every year. Judie also loved sewing and making quilts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sally King. Survivors include one daughter, Carolyn Berry (Boris) of Kenova; twin sons, Shawn Fortner (Patsy) of Wayne and John Fortner (Amanda) of Ft. Gay; one brother, E. Jay Fortner (Jackie) of Genoa; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her lifelong best friend, Martha McSorley. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
