







JUDITH A. (JUDI) CHILDERS NIDA, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Carriage Court in Grove City. Judi was born in Huntington on April 28, 1940, to the late Clyde and Avanelle Zirkle Childers. Judi is survived by daughters, Robin (Scott) Miller of Grove City, Ohio, Daphne Rideout of Huntington, son, David (Scott Docherty) Nida of Rochester, Mich.; five grandchildren, Jennifer Miller, Josh (Missy) Miller, David (Taylor) Miller, Courtney Grimmett, Rhea Rideout; five great-grandchildren, including the apple of her eye, Terrell "Pookie" Washington; and special friend, Brenda LeVant. Judi retired from CCERC as a dispatcher after 28 years. She was known as "Operator 10" to all she worked with. The family would like to thank Carriage Court for all the friends she made and the staff that took special care of her during the nine months she lived there. We would also like to thank Kindred Hospice for the fantastic care she received during her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation to Kindred Hospice of Columbus or the . Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, 2851 3rd Avenue, Huntington. A funeral service will be conducted at Chapman's Mortuary on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019