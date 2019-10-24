|
JUDITH A. COOK SPERLING, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Ky. Judy was born on December 29, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Everette Cook and Hazel Yates Cook. She was retired from Owens-Illinois in Huntington. In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her close personal friend, Charlotte "Jean" Kitchen. Survivors include two nephews, Fred Yates of Chesapeake, Ohio and Charlie Bob Yates of South Point, Ohio; two nieces, Cynthia Stephens of Huntington and Pauline Yates of South Point, Ohio; two great-nephews, Jeremy Yates of Palatka, Fla., and Nicholas Blaylock of Huntington; two great-nieces, Bobbi Jean Yates of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Kathy Davis of Huntington; a great- great-nephew, Cody LaPrad, and three great- great-nieces, Carmen Gonzalez, Brenna Davis and Courtney Corbin. Friends and family may visit at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, on Thursday, October 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will follow at Chapman's Mortuary on Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019