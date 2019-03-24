







JUDITH ANN SHORT ENGBERSEN passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Huntington. She was born on March 9, 1936, in Kermit, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Engbersen; her parents, Ezra F. Short and Bertha L. Booth Short; her siblings, G. Christine Ford, Lahoma L. Perdue and James F. Short. She was a graduate of West Liberty College School of Dental Hygiene in Wheeling, W.Va. Her career as a dental hygienist in Ceredo and Huntington spanned more than forty years. She leaves behind many nephews and nieces who loved her and will remember her fondly. Her family sends a big thank you to all her many friends and family alike, including Janith Ann, Margie, Sue, Caroline, and Bill and Jane for all your friendship, kindness and prayers. Graveside services will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington on March 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the in memory of Judith Ann Engbersen. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary