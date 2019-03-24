Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH ENGBERSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH ANN SHORT ENGBERSEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JUDITH ANN SHORT ENGBERSEN Obituary




JUDITH ANN SHORT ENGBERSEN passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Huntington. She was born on March 9, 1936, in Kermit, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Engbersen; her parents, Ezra F. Short and Bertha L. Booth Short; her siblings, G. Christine Ford, Lahoma L. Perdue and James F. Short. She was a graduate of West Liberty College School of Dental Hygiene in Wheeling, W.Va. Her career as a dental hygienist in Ceredo and Huntington spanned more than forty years. She leaves behind many nephews and nieces who loved her and will remember her fondly. Her family sends a big thank you to all her many friends and family alike, including Janith Ann, Margie, Sue, Caroline, and Bill and Jane for all your friendship, kindness and prayers. Graveside services will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington on March 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the in memory of Judith Ann Engbersen.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries