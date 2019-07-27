|
JUDITH ANTHELIA ADKINS MILLER KELLY, 72, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away July 23, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House from complications with dementia. She was born March 14, 1947, in West Hamlin, WV, a daughter of the late Nathan Adkins and Lillie Mae Bias Adkins Duncan. She graduated in 1965 from Guyan Valley High School where she was a majorette. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Arnold Miller; stepfather, Walter Duncan Jr.; and one daughter, Tamara Miller Buchanan. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Kelly; one daughter, Rebecca and Al Santocki of Barboursville; son-in-law, Joel Buchanan of Southaven, Miss.; two stepsons, Michael Kelly and Steven Kelly; one sister, Sharon and Butch Chapman of Salt Rock; two brothers, Ronnie and Anita Adkins of Barboursville and Tommy and Martha Adkins of Hurricane; four grandchildren, Zack (Alexis Washington) Buchanan, Amber (Heath Booker) Buchanan, Hailey and Lilly Santocki; and three great-grandchildren, Kaegan and Rayden Booker, and Zyann Buchanan. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Zachary Stevens. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 27, 2019