The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH SAWYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH DAWN SAWYERS


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH DAWN SAWYERS Obituary




JUDITH DAWN SAWYERS, 74, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., by Rev. Sammy Moore. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. She was born May 13, 1945, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward Perry and Lillian K. Johnson Densmore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Sawyers; one sister, Linda Toney; and one brother, Edward "Butch" Perry. She is survived by two daughters, Teresa and Jack Mannon of Barboursville, W.Va., and Pam Parks of Chesapeake, Ohio; one son, Richard Lee Sawyers Jr. of Proctorville, Ohio; sisters, Kathy Mann of Huntington, Rita Naglowski of Cleveland, Ohio, Sharon Wright (Jim), Columbus, Ohio, Patricia and Tommy Bottoms of Proctorville and Rhonda and Tony Woodrum; ten grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now