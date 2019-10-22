|
JUDITH DAWN SAWYERS, 74, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., by Rev. Sammy Moore. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. She was born May 13, 1945, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward Perry and Lillian K. Johnson Densmore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Sawyers; one sister, Linda Toney; and one brother, Edward "Butch" Perry. She is survived by two daughters, Teresa and Jack Mannon of Barboursville, W.Va., and Pam Parks of Chesapeake, Ohio; one son, Richard Lee Sawyers Jr. of Proctorville, Ohio; sisters, Kathy Mann of Huntington, Rita Naglowski of Cleveland, Ohio, Sharon Wright (Jim), Columbus, Ohio, Patricia and Tommy Bottoms of Proctorville and Rhonda and Tony Woodrum; ten grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019