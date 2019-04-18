







JUDITH ROBERTS MARSH, age 78, passed away April 12, surrounded by family at her home. She was born December 23, 1940, to Charles and Wilda Roberts in Huntington. She would say she was lucky to have met and married her one love, Johnny Mack Marsh, on September 24, 1956, with whom she has shared a wonderful life for 62 years. Judy loved her family and friends. She loved to cook and entertain, and her home was happiest when filled with the sounds and laughter of those she loved so dearly. She loved to sew and decorate, and in recent years she found great enjoyment from keeping up with old friends. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Romans 8:28, "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose." She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jerry Roberts of Bradenton, Fla. Judy is survived by her husband, Johnny Marsh of Chattanooga, Tenn.; brother, Bill Roberts of South Point, Ohio; sister-in-law, Mary Roberts of Bradenton, Fla.; two daughters and their husbands, Deborah and Eric Rose of Chattanooga, Tenn., Kara Henderson and Rick McMaster of Lexington, Ky., and her son and wife, Johnny and Misty Marsh of Washington, Ind.; grandchildren, Jason and Vanora Burns of Chattanooga, Tenn., Shauna and Steven Graham of Franklin, Tenn., Grace Burns and Mike Pettengill of Chattanooga, Tenn., Alec Rose of Chattanooga, Tenn., Chad and Gena Henderson of Chesapeake, Ohio, Mandy and John Stumbo of Lexington, Ky., Alaina Marsh of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Allison Bruce of Washington, Ind., Brittney Owens of Vincennes, Ind., Mason Owens of Vincennes, Ind., and Gunner Bruce of Washington, Ind.; plus 12 great-grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved, and they loved her deeply. Please join us in celebrating her life Friday, April 19, at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio, 10 to 11 a.m. for visitation and funeral service at 11 a.m., with burial following at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary