JUDY CAROL RAMEY VAUGHAN, 77, of Wayne, W.Va., died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 23, 1942, in Stiltner, W.Va., a daughter of the late Alonzo and Hettie Adkins Ramey. Judy was the owner/operator of Vaughan Grocery Store since 1978. Her husband, Douglas Vaughan, also preceded her in death, along with four sisters, Alma Maynard, Lorene Ramey, Bertha Frazier, Justine Ramey; two brothers, Seburn Ramey and George Ramey. Survivors include two sons, Alonzo Vaughan and wife Pamela of Lavalette, W.Va., Michael Vaughan of Wayne, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Alanna Vaughan, James Vaughan and wife Caitlin; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Shea Vaughan, Kinsey Paris Vaughan, Laykin Elisabeth Vaughan; a special niece, Sandy Henshaw, and special nephew, Albert Frazier Jr.; and a host of additional family and friends. By her wishes, there will be no services. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020