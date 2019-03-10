







JUDY MAYNARD BECKETT, 77, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord after an extended illness, surrounded by her loving family, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born July 4, 1941, to Frank and Sadie Finley Maynard. She was the youngest of eight children and is preceded by her siblings, John Maynard, Walter Maynard, Vada Maynard Flowers, Theautry Maynard and Eugene Maynard. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" Beckett; one son, Mark Alan Beckett; one granddaughter, Lakin Beckett; one brother, Gary Lee Maynard; and also leaving behind many nieces and nephews whom loved her very much. She was employed by Owens-Illinois, an active member of Susannah Missionary Baptist Church since 1991. She loved God and cherished her church friends and family. A special thanks to Trish Burns and Connie Maynard Walker for their care and support. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Steve Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019