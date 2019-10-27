|
JUDY NAMETH, 81, of Huntington, wife of Andy Nameth, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was born February 11, 1938, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Alden and Thelma Miller Johnson. Judy was a Chief Clerk for CSX. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, James "J.D." Johnson. Additional survivors include her son, David Waugh; grandson, Elliot Waugh; sister-in-law, Carolyn Johnson; and close friends, Elaine Scaggs and Ken and Peggy Williams. Funeral services will be private for the family. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019