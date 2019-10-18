|
JULIA AILEEN KIRTLEY, 65, of South Point, Ohio, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in her daughter's home in Franklin, Indiana. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Julia was born on November 9, 1953, in Huntington, the 6th child of the late Edward and Juanita Oliver. Julia worked most of her life in services at Purdue University and Westminster Village in West Lafayette, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Donald Kirtley Sr.; brothers, Richard Oliver and Jeffrey Oliver; sisters, Janet Sours and Rebecca Oliver; brother-in-law, Thomas Kirtley; sister-in-law, Della Kirtley. Survivors include her twin sister and best friend, Judy Teremi and husband Denny of South Point, Ohio; son, Donald Kirtley Jr. of Tell City, Ind.; daughter, Angela Neal and husband David of Franklin, Ind.; four grandchildren, David (Samantha), Julie (Paul), Jeffrey, Grant; two great-grandchildren, Olivia, Evelyn; four sisters-in-law, Suzanne Hurst and husband Denny, Tammy Kirtley, Sheryl Kirtley, Rita Oliver; three brothers-in-law, Robert Kirtley and wife Vivian, Johnny Kirtley, Morris Kirtley. In her later years, she was lovingly cared for by her niece Kathy and her children. She was a huge daytime TV fan. Her favorite show was "Days of Our Lives." In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling, visiting casinos, playing cards, dancing and singing karaoke. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019