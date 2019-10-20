|
|
JULIAN BRYSON "JB" WILGUS, 101, of Talofofo, Guam, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, went to his heavenly home on Friday, October 11, 2019, to be with his Lord and his beloved wife of 48 years, Gleena Gamble Wilgus. JB was born to the late William Harrison and Effie Katherine Bryson Wilgus on June 22, 1918, in Proctorville, Ohio. He was a graduate of Proctorville High School (Class of '36) and attended Marshall University. From 1938 to 1945, JB was employed as a machinist for Huntington Alloys. JB attended Western Reserve University (police studies) and became a patrolman with the Huntington Police Department (HPD) on November 10, 1945, where he served until retirement on October 14, 1967. From 1952 to 1954, JB served as president of the Police Department's Gold Star Lodge No. 65. In 1990, after 21 years of service, JB retired from the West Virginia Division of Highways, having served as a Relocation and Property Manager and Permit Supervisor. JB also worked many years part time as a Real Estate broker. In 2014, JB moved to the island of Guam to spend some time with his younger daughter, Dr. Janna Manglona, and her husband, Command Sergeant Major Martin Manglona, USA, Retired. While living in Guam, JB was active at the Senior Citizens Center (Man'amko Center) where he was keen on checkers and bingo. JB was revered by the islanders whose culture commands a very deep respect for the elderly. Accordingly, JB was celebrated as an island Centenarian in 2018 and 2019, at 100 and 101 years of age, respectively. In 2018, Resolution No. 427-34 (COR) was adopted into the Guam Legislature, recognizing and congratulating JB with his celebration of 100 years of life. In his final years, JB truly enjoyed the tropical weather, the beauty of the island and embraced his genuine love for the people of Guam. JB was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Gleena Gamble Wilgus; and four sisters, Mabel Wilgus Duke (Albert), Bettie Wilgus Salyers (Don), Doris Wilgus Thomas (Bernhard) of Williamstown, W.Va., and Wilma Wilgus Monroe (John) of Orlando, Fla. Also preceding him in death were two sisters-in-law, Margaret Gamble Paul (Forest), Arella Gamble Muncey (Floyd); one nephew, Thurston V. Nicely Jr. of Phenix, Ala.; and one great-nephew, Brian Dillon (Marina) of Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by two daughters, Julie Wilgus Mayo (Brent) and Dr. Janna Wilgus Manglona (Martin) of Talofofo, Guam; five granddaughters, Elizabeth "Ashley" Maass (Andrew), Kathryn "Katie" Stewart (Adam) of Morgantown, W.Va., Lauren Gray of New York, Sarah Kathleen Mayo of Houston, TX, and Anna Kathryn Mayo of Morgantown, W.Va.; one great-grandson, Noah Capper; one sister-in-law, Barbara "Bobbie" Gamble Nicely; and many nieces, nephews and their spouses and families who filled his life with love and great joy. Remembrances also are extended to JB's special friends including retired Cabell County Sheriff, Ottie Adkins, with whom he served on the HPD, Butch Wells and Dale Burcham. JB was a devoted member of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church from 1954 to 1989, where he taught Sunday School. From 1989 forward, JB attended Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, and was a beloved member of the Guyandotte Church of Christ prior to moving to Guam. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bob Huron presiding. Entombment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. A special thank you is extended from the immediate family to his many friends and family on the mainland and on the BEAUTIFUL ISLAND OF GUAM. Thank you for your prayers and kind words during this difficult time. He lived a blessed life, was loved dearly, and will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Guyandotte Church of Christ Mission Fund would be welcomed. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019