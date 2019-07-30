The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
JULIE ANN PINKERMAN


1937 - 2019
JULIE ANN PINKERMAN Obituary




JULIE ANN PINKERMAN, 82, of Barboursville, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. Julie was born on March 4, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Harry Clifford Cobb and Rhoda Frances Adkins Cobb. Julie was a homemaker and a lifetime member of the Mud River Baptist Church in Ona, W.Va. Besides her parents, Julie is preceded in death by her husband Roy Pinkerman. Survivors include her children Edward (Pam) Pinkerman of Las Vegas, Nev., and Rebecca P. Lusher, of Barboursville; three grandchildren, Steven Lusher, Joshua Pinkerman and Ashley Thomason; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 12 noon, Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. Simon Morrison officiating. Burial to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may call at Chapman's Mortuary one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 30, 2019
