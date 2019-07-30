|
JULIE ANN PINKERMAN, 82, of Barboursville, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. Julie was born on March 4, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Harry Clifford Cobb and Rhoda Frances Adkins Cobb. Julie was a homemaker and a lifetime member of the Mud River Baptist Church in Ona, W.Va. Besides her parents, Julie is preceded in death by her husband Roy Pinkerman. Survivors include her children Edward (Pam) Pinkerman of Las Vegas, Nev., and Rebecca P. Lusher, of Barboursville; three grandchildren, Steven Lusher, Joshua Pinkerman and Ashley Thomason; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 12 noon, Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. Simon Morrison officiating. Burial to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may call at Chapman's Mortuary one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 30, 2019