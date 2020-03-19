|
JULIE RICE RIFFE, 63, of Barboursville, finished her race on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, with her loving family at her side. Julie was born in Ashland November 16, 1956, to the late Sidney and Helen Clay Rice. The second of four children, she was blessed to have been raised in a loving, Christ-centered home. Julie was a 1974 Graduate of Boyd County High School, where the records she achieved in track remain unbeaten. A four-year Kentucky State Track Champion in the 880, she would receive the first track scholarship awarded to a woman to attend Morehead State University. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1978; MSN in Nurse Midwifery at the Frontier Midwifery School in 1984; Director of Midwifery at Baylor University from 1984-86; University of State of NY Regents degree; and a Midwifery Masters at the Philadelphia University in 2000. She was inducted into the Morehead Alumni Hall of Fame in 2018. Julie paved the way as the first Independent Nurse Practitioner with a successful private practice in Huntington, West Virginia, Women's Health Services in 2006. Julie had such compassion and a gift for caring for others that she founded and was the Director of Tri-State Medical Missions (TSMM). She organized and led many mission trips, the first to Haiti in 2010, which continues today. She also served on multiple mission trips to Ecuador and once to India following the Tsunami in 2005. In 2019, Julie was presented with the Christie Kinsey Focus Award from the Women's Philanthropy Society for her many years of caring for women in our community and around the world. Her faith in God and love of her family took precedence over all of her accomplishments. Julie was a faithful member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in Huntington and grew up at Oakland Avenue Baptist Church in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Those left to cherish her memory include her adoring husband of 21 years, Gary Riffe; children, Andrew Brewer, Hannah of Ona, W.Va.; Hannah Brewer, Daniel Johnson of London, England; Ben Riffe, Amanda, of Flatwoods, Ky.; grandchildren, Savanna, Stella, Bree Lynn, Chasey, Brett and Liesel June. Her siblings, Theresa Kazee, her husband Jack, of Catlettsburg; Mark Rice, his wife Donna, of Catlettsburg; and Lisa Coleman of Catlettsburg; nephews and nieces, Ryan (Allison), Anna, Allison (Dalton), Skylar, Allyson and Kyle. Her siblings-in-law, Geoff Riffe, his wife Pam, of Ashland; Greg and wife Cindy, of Ashland. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Buck Davis. Services to celebrate Julie's life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5325 W. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Pastors David Lemming and Mike Blankenship will offer words of comfort. Burial will be at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens in Ashland, Ky. Visiting hours will begin at noon until service time. Julie's family welcomes family and friends, but due to the unforeseen circumstances, we understand if you are unable to attend and ask for continued prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tri-State Medical Missions, 6625 Clark Drive, Barboursville, WV 25504, or Multiple Myeloma Foundation, myeloma.org. Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.