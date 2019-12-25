|
JUNE MORRON, 85, of South Point, Ohio, died Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born January 18, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Howard Thompson and Faye Denney Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur Lee Swain; her second husband, Jake Morron; and three sisters, Jewell Sturgeon, Doris Cardwell and Patsy Young. June retired as a receptionist for Dr. Harold Sturgeon. Survivors include her children, Susan (Mark) Eaches of South Point, Terri (Mike) Mazzone of South Point, Michael (Cheryl) Swain of Newport, Ky., Dean Morron (Nell Burch) of Durham, N.C., Dale (Joann) Morron of McKinney, Texas and Wanda Rodriguez of Orlando, Fla.; a sister, Linda Brown of Huntington, W.Va.; 10 grandchildren, Jason (Christy) Eaches, Justin (Channing) Eaches, Rebecca (Danny) Carmon, Taylor Mazzone, Kacie (Chris) Burge, Hayley Swain, Amanda Rodriguez, Sandra Rodriguez, Kara Rodriguez and Joe (Megan) Morron; and nine great-grandchildren, Braelyn Eaches, Brenley Eaches, Presley Eaches, Porter Eaches, Sheppard Burge, Gabby Morron, Cheyanne Morron, Aubrey Morron and Austin Morron. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point with Pastor David Ashworth officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.