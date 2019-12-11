|
|
JUSTIN ROBERT BAISDEN, of Branchland, W.Va., departed this life on December 7, 2019, at the age of twenty-two years, three months and twelve days. Born August 25, 1997, he was the son of Rob and Rachelle Baisden of Branchland and Pam McCloud of Branchland. He was preceded in death by his Mamaw Dene Baisden, Nana Kay Goodman, Mamaw Macie Workman, Grandfather Hassel "Hack" McCloud and Aunt Barbie Infield. Justin was a sweet person that gave everyone around him such joy and happiness. He was a 2016 graduate of Lincoln County High School. He was employed by the Department of Corrections at the Western Regional Jail. He loved to hunt, play video games and spend time with family and friends. Those left to love and cherish the memory of Justin and to mourn his passing include his parents; his ma, Faye McCloud; his papaws, Bob Baisden and Ray "Hunky" Goodman; his sisters, Jacqui Baker, Isabella Baisden, Autumn Gibson and Deeannia McCloud; his brothers, Tre (Selena) Gibson, Zeth Gibson, Isaac, Caden, Jaquan, Owen McCloud and Chad Baisden; a very special niece, Amelia Faye; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends whom he dearly cherished. Justin's big heart and contagious smile will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends may gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Bishop Lonnie Earl Wilson and Bishop Tommy Adkins officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019