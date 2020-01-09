|
KAREN LOUISE ADKINS MASON, 50, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1969, in Bridgeton, N.J., a daughter of Ida Louise Bills Adkins and the late Hiram Lee Adkins. In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son, Julian Scott Hogsett; one grandson, Spencer Maddox Hogsett; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Paul Higgins and Debbie and Lenny McClary; special friend, Gary Bates; one niece; two nephews; several aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Deacon Carl Massengill officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020